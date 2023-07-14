Osun monarch calls for establishment of federal ministry of chieftaincy affairs for national devt

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to look into the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs.

According to the monarch, involving traditional rulers in governance through a separate ministry and constitution empowerment will address many challenges in the country, especially insecurity.

The admonition was contained in a press statement issued by Oluwo and made available to journalists through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem.

Describing the place of traditional rulers as sacrosanct to achieving quality dividends delivery, Oba Akanbi urged the federal government to take a leaf from the government of The Western region when the Western House of Chiefs was created with First class monarchs serving as Ministers without portfolio.

He stated the singular act and the role played by the appointed monarchs contributed in no small measure to the success of the administration.

Oluwo suggested the appointment of the monarch as minister for the ministry. He further proposed that the appointment should be rotational amongst the six geo-political zones of the country.

His words, “The traditional institution is an integral part of government and closest to the grassroots. The traditional rulers dedicate themselves to serving their subjects. We play a pivotal role in securing our respective domains and ensuring peaceful coexistence.

“Creating the ministry will give a constitutional role, empower the traditional institution, endears monarchs to democratic participation, reassure belongingness, strengthen grassroots mobilization and participation with all-inclusive dividends of democracy.

“The government of the old western region involved traditional rulers effectively. The first class amongst us were appointed as Ministers without portfolios. The throne of Oluwo was one.

“The minister for the ministry should be first class monarch appointed on a rotational basis amongst the six geo-political zones of the country. The government is urged to consider the suggestion to make a change in our democratic arrangement.”