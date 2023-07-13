Lagos Assembly receives Sanwo-Olu’s letter for nominee

The Lagos State House of Assembly has received a letter from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu nominating Mr. Adewuyi Moshood Adewale for the position of the Auditor-General of the State.

A letter announcing this was read by the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, at Thursday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

In the letter, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the nomination was sent to the House in line with the dictates of the constitution just as he urged that the nominee be screened and confirmed by the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the House has set up an ad-committee to look into an issue of imminent flooding and traffic congestion around the Park View Estate, Ikoyi area of Lagos State brought about by an ongoing land reclamation exercise.

Dr. Obasa named the committee to be chaired by Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, who represents Eti-Osa constituency 2 and who brought up the issue under ‘Matters of Urgent Public Importance’.

Yishawu had told his colleagues: “The complaint received is from residents on these roads in Park View Estate that massive land reclamation is ongoing at drainage outfalls of the estate into the Lagos Lagoon.

“The implication of this is that storm water flowing all the way from Gerrard Road, through the estate, and water from 85% of the estate will be constricted on its way to the Lagos Lagoon, inevitably leading to massive flooding of their properties and a good portion of Park View Estate during already predicted rainfalls.

“That the land being reclaimed is also the buffer zone for storm water coming from the estate. Park View Estate has experienced devastating flooding in the past. Some residents had to reconstruct their houses.”

He said his constituents also indicated that vehicular traffic into and out of Park View Estate onto Gerrard Road (which is currently the only exit) had become a major challenge and will “become chaotic with the introduction of additional dwellings that this massive land reclamation will bring into the estate.

“Mr. Speaker, I visited the estate and observed that another recent land reclamation has also occurred at the Banana Island Estate side of the Lagos Lagoon which has further narrowed the storm water buffer zone in the area and a building under construction collapsed around the reclamation a few months back.

“Also, an online search revealed that this ongoing land reclamation in Park View Estate is already being advertised for sale to the general public.”

He sought the guidance of the Speaker and the House on how to handle the situation.

In their contributions, members of the House proposed a committee to further investigate the complaint.

While Speaker Obasa, named the committee members to include, Hon. Kehinde Joseph, Temitope Adewale, Nureni Akinsanya, Ladi Ajomale, Sylvester Ogunkelu, Sanni Okanlawan, Jubril Abdulkareem, Olukayode Ogundipe, the House asked that land reclamation activities in the area should stopped pending the report of the committee.

Eromosele Ebhomele

Media Adviser to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng