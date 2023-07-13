Reactions as President Tinubu plans to give 12million Nigerian families N8,000 for 6 months

Reactions have trailed the decision of President Bola Tinubu to give N8,000 to 12 million Nigerian families for six months as palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on fuel.

The President in a letter to the House of Representatives, said that 12 million families would get N8,000 over a period of six months to ameliorate the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

The President said the initiative was aimed at helping poor and vulnerable Nigerians cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.

The Reps have since approved the sum of N500bn for this purpose. The House of Representatives said, “Reps back Tinubu on subsidy removal, approve president’s N500bn request for palliatives.

However, mixed reactions have trailed the report with some tweeps stating that this was not different from the N5,000 palliative approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others queried how the 12 million families would be determined and the certainty that the money would get to the right hands.

@Bede Michael said, “How will this money get to the poor Nigerians? Which data is used in fishing out these poor Nigerians? TBH, the real poor Nigerians do not have bank accounts. That takes us back to the first question. Is this a way of adding funds to the elites?

“I strongly believe in investing that money in human and infrastructural developments. I think that will make sure that the poor benefits from it.

@Maison Fondee1 stated, “The question is will the money go around someone somewhere will divert the funds and a few months after EFCC will order an arrest or investigation and that’s the end.

“Instead of sharing money make provisions for free light, pay discos and let Nigerians enjoy free 6-month light.

Adisa Omobale said, “No, I don’t expect PBAT to dole out cash to Nigerians as a form of palliatives to fuel subsidy. Cash donations have never worked in Nigeria as palliatives. Instead, we should subsidise transportation and rural farmers.”

Likewise, @kaurday said, “In light of President Bola Tinubu’s statement regarding the transfer of funds to 12 million poor and low-income households, there is a valid concern about ensuring accurate targeting and preventing the money from reaching those who do not require it.

“It is crucial for the Nigerian government to clarify the modalities used to determine the eligibility of these households, especially considering the absence of a comprehensive database.

“By outlining the transparent criteria and assessment methods, the government can ensure that the funds reach those who genuinely need assistance, effectively supporting the most vulnerable individuals in the country.”

