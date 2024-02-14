Osun JUSUN Strike: State Panel Meets, Devises strategy to end strike

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

In accordance with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s directive, the state panel for the resolution of Osun judicial industrial action has reiterated it’s readiness to settle the crisis within seven days.

DAILY CHAMPION reports that Governor Adeleke called for a peaceful resolution of the industrial action embarked on by the State Chapter of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria.

The panel, led by Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, met for several hours during which they devised strategies for resolving the disagreements.

The State’s Attorney General, Esq Jimi Bada,

and five more state executive council members who are also attorneys make up the panel’s membership.

Briefing the panel, the Attorney General stated that the Ministry of Justice in knee on finding solutions to the Judicial disputes in the state.

A statement released by the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday, quoted the Attorney General saying that, “it was a delicate incident as the executive arm is being circumspect on the industrial action.

“The directive of Mr Governor was however a game changer. We are relating with all stakeholders to find amicable resolution. It is in the collective interest of all justice sector actors to find ways out.

“We are already acting on resolution process, listing initial payments of withheld salaries of some judicial workers and the openness of the executive arm to support the payment of the outstanding wardrobe allowances.

The Panel chairman, Igbalaye, confirmed that the committee has moved quickly to analyze the draft tripartite agreement between the executive arm of government, the head of the judicial arm, and the judicial union.

“We are happy to report that from the first meeting, we have made a lot of headway. We are also building on the great job already done by the national leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria. We are resolved to ensure we implement the marching order of Mr Governor.

“I want to assure the public that there is no plan to interfere in the operations of the judiciary. Nobody is planning any mobile courts or any strange structures. We are sticking to the mandate of the committee which is to get the courts re-opened within seven days”, Hon Igabalaye was quoted as saying.

However, the SSG commends the patience of all actors within the judiciary , promising that “ the Governor has taken the bull by the horns to get the court up and running”