Ogun Ahead In Fight Against Global Warming – Gov. Abiodun

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said the state has continued to set the pace for sustainable transportation systems with the use of alternative sources of energy.

The governor stated this on Tuesday while declaring open the 18th National Council of Transportation conference, holding at the June 12 Cultural Center, Abeokuta.

Speaking on the theme of the conference ‘Enhancing innovations And Technologies For Sustainable Transportation: Tackling The Energy Challenges’, Governor Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner For Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, said that the theme of the conference is apt at a time the nation is currently facing a serious energy challenge occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, which has a spiral effect on cost of transportation and other associated utilities.

He noted that ever before the Federal Government rolled out plans for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project, Ogun State had taken the initiative by rolling out the CNG compliant vehicles to support green environment, fight against global warming and ease the transportation burden faced by the public.

Prince Abiodun added that other alternative sources of energy, which include electric trucks and motorbikes will soon be launched in the state.

He said that the Multi Modal Transport Master plan of the state has created a vista of opportunities for residents and travellers and has enhanced business developments across all strata with a Cargo Airport at Iperu, an Inland Dry Port at Papalanto to cater for the material needs for the ever growing industrial cities across the state and beyond.

He enjoined delegates to build on the potentiality inherent in cross fertilization of ideas, innovations, technologies, noting that at the end of the conference, states across the country would have developed a new model in arresting the energy crisis and the nation would be the better for it.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr Michael Oloruntola, expressed appreciation to the state government for hosting the conference, saying that the choice of Abeokuta was symbolic, as it has the cultural and historical tapestry that binds everyone together as a nation.

Oloruntola said that the conference seeks to uphold the prioritization of innovative technologies that enhanced affordability, accessibility, safety, security and environmental sustainability.

He urged that deliberations at the conference should tilt towards sustainable transport development which would enhance the welfare of Nigerians vis – a-vis creating job opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Transportation, Dr. AbdulWaheed Olanloye said that discussions on the urgency of embracing innovative technologies that promote sustainability in addressing the energy challenges facing the transportation sector

could not have come at a better time than now.