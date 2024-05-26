OGTAN Celebrates Seplat Energy’s Outstanding National HCD Scholarship Scheme

Seplat Energy, leading indigenous energy company in Nigeria has been recognised by the Oil & Gas Trainers’ Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) for its Outstanding National Human Capital Development (HCD) Scholarship Scheme.

OGTAN, at its 2024 Annual HCD Awards ceremony themed ‘Consolidating Human Capital Development Through Domestication of Skills’, commended Seplat Energy for building human capacity through its scholarship programmes, which have been sustained over the years across Nigeria. The ceremony was held in Lagos with industry operators, regulators, the academia, and media, amongst others, in attendance.

Since inception, OGTAN has continued to enhance human capacity development in the oil, gas and energy sector by interfacing with all industry stakeholders to build local human capital capacity in Nigeria.

OGTAN was issued with a 15-point mandate by the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on creation in 2010. This 15-point mandate can be summarized as: Supervision, Standardization and Certification of training bodies, curriculum and methods of training delivery in the oil and gas industry.

The Seplat Energy National Undergraduate Scholarship started in 2014 for its host communities, States, and the Nation. Since then, the programme had provided scholarships to several Federal and State University undergraduate students. The Scholarship Scheme is the Company’s educational programme to assist indigent students in Federal and State universities fulfil their educational aspirations.

The scholarship is open to students from their second year of study and above, who have scaled a pre-set criterion in selected courses of study. A scholarship grant is disbursed yearly to successful applicants till they graduate, so long as they maintain the set cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, OGTAN, Dr. Afe Mayowa, whilst presenting the Award for Outstanding National HCD Scholarship Scheme to Seplat Energy, said the Company has distinguished itself in the area of human capital development and has demonstrated leadership amongst its peers in the industry.

“We are here to recognise excellence and reward the same. Seplat Energy is a trailblazer as far as this is concerned; and for us, the award today is aimed at encouraging the company, and further propel it to do more,” Dr. Mayowa said.

Seplat Energy was represented at the ceremony by: Akinyemi Akinyoade, Senior Manager, Process, Planning & Performance Management, Supply Chain Management; Stanley Opara, Manager Corporate Communications; and Simeon Ogari, Lead Nigerian Content.

Responding, Akinyoade thanked the association for its commitment to the growth of the energy sector and for the recognition of the contributions of Seplat Energy in Nigeria. “Sustainability is embedded in our strategy and is the driving force behind our operations and investment decisions, our management and culture. We will continue to nurture talents from the school level till they are ripe to join the workforce and contribute to national development,” he added.