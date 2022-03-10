Osun guber: APC confident of victory over PDP’s two candidates

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has stated that neither Senator Ademola Adeleke nor Prince Dotun Babayemi of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP can beat its candidate in the gubernatorial election of the state.

Adeleke and Babayemi were the two candidates that emerged at the PDP factions’ primaries on Tuesday.

The Osun APC told its opposition, PDP to expect a smashing defeat in the July 16 governorship election.

In a statement issued by the ruling party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the party maintained that none of the factional candidates of the PDP can compete or serve as a threat to the reelection of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyatomi stated that PDP is in a big mess and not in anyway an alternative to APC, adding that its crisis would continue even after the July gubernatorial election.

He stressed that Osun has been a progressive reference in the country and good people of Osun are happy and not ready to allow a reversal.

He said, “it is as certain as daybreak that the PDP controversial primaries that produced two factional candidates have no doubt marked the beginning of the end of the opposition party, and today, we are serving notice to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as the main opposition party in the state and to expect another round of disheartening defeat in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

“The party added that the entire citizenry of Osun have seen the difference when comparing the destabilized PDP days of hardship and pains with development driven progressive-led administration in the state, adding that it is like comparing hell fire with Paradise.

“The party therefore welcome whoever becomes the authentic or synthetic PDP governorship candidate between Senator Ademola Adeleke and Prince Dotun Babayemi to the race, telling them that they both lack capabilities and competence to handle the affairs of the state.

“Osun APC is rest assured that we have the best product to sell to the good people of Osun and the party is confident that Oyetola, as the candidate will win the July 16 gubernatorial election freely, fairly and squarely based on his verifiable and progressive achievements made so far in the last 39 months of this administration.”