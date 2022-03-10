Varsity Lauds Fashola Over 2.0 km Internal Road Intervention

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has been commended for the 2.0 kilimeters road Intervention project done in the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS)

Vice Chancellor of the University , Prof. Lawal Sulaiman Bilbis gave the commendation during the official handover of the completed road to the University, Wednesday.

The Minister, represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Sokoto State, Engr Akintunde Akintade, said that the Ministry is working on 76 road projects in selected Federal Tertiary Institutions across the nation.

“We have successfully intervened in the internal road networks of 46 tertiary institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021 and we now have another 17 ready to be handed over, while we are currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country making a total of 76,” he said

Fashola explained that there were clear indications that responses from institutions who benefited with the intervention revealed that the gap of the infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs and construction on the major highways and schools.

He added that the construction of the internal roads in the tertiary institutions by the Federal Government has enormously helped the students’ renewed enthusiasm to attend classes because bad roads across the tertiary institutions have been restored to good condition.

The Minister explained the project has created jobs for no less than ninety (90) people during the execution which contributed tremendously to the job creation initiatives of Buhari’s administration.

In his response the Vice Chancellor of UDUS , Prof. Lawal Sulaiman Bilbis, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Garba Mahuta applauded the Minister His Excellency Babatunde Fashola for the intervention, describing it as a giant stride in the course of humanity

Bilbis stated that the rehabilitation of the road commenced last year and was completed 100 percent by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under the able leadership of Minister Fashola

The President of the Students Union Government (SUG), Umar Shamsudeen, said he was so delighted with the road project and under his tenure the project would be protected and maintained, adding that the road would enhance the environment and improve teaching and learning.

While speaking, the Sector Commandant of 10.1 of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Sokoto State, Muhammad Kabo, appreciated the effort of the Federal Government in putting the road in good condition and appealed to the road users to always observe road signage and speed limit.