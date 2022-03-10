Fashola commissions, hands over 1.5 km rehabilitated road to the all-female institution

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal College of Education (Technical) Guzau, Zamfara State, has benefitted from Federal Government Road Intervention Scheme in Federal tertiary institutions, as the minister of works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, commissioned and handed over a 1.50 kilometre internal road rehabilitated by the Ministry.

The road, which, according to some students and staff of the all-girls institution, was in a very dilapidated condition before the intervention by the Federal Government, constituted a very big challenge to both residents and day students, especially in terms of access to lecture halls and hostels.

In his address at the event which attracted top administrators of the institution and other dignitaries, including the Emir of Guzau, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Bello, among others, Fashola reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammad Buhari administration to extend infrastructure provision to tertiary institutions saying the purpose was to improve the education environment of the institutions.

The Minister, who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works in the State, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Isa, said in addition to improving the quality of education in the institutions, the objective was also in line with the progressive ideal of the Buhari administration to improve human condition, adding that the scheme represented “a critical intervention to support education”.

The Minister told the esteemed audience which also included the Chairman Governing Council of the Institution, Architect Ubokutom Nyah, “It is undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.”

He added that those in doubt of the assertion should “Simply listen to feedbacks from students in the various institutions that have already benefited from the scheme.”

Pointing out that the Ministry is currently intervening in internal roads in 30 Federal Institutions across the country, Fashola said the Ministry had already successfully intervened in 45 such institutions, 29 of which had been handed over since 2021 while the handing over of another set of 17 completed ones, including the FCE (Technical) Guzau, has commenced.

“Today, we converge at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Guzau, to hand over an important asset, 1.50 kilometre rehabilitated road by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on behalf of the Federal Government”, the Minister said, adding that while a lot of work still needed to be done in all sectors of the nation’s economy, including education, the Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

He declared with delight, ”The gap of our infrastructure need is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewals and constructions on our major highways and it has now reached the schools,” pointing out that the interventions have enhanced the enthusiasm of students with regards to attending classes as some defective roads in the institutions had been restored to good condition.

Pointing out that although the interventions come as civil Works project, they represent an investment in education as well as means of job creation. The Minister added that during the construction of the road, 31 people were employed in the process “contributing to the job creation initiative of the government”, expressing the hope that the benefiting schools would take ownership of the assets and protect them from abuse.

In his address, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nashiha, commended, the Federal Government for the intervention in the institution describing it as unique in the history of governments in the country. He specially congratulated the Minister “for undertaking the project in a very special way”.

He also commended the Chairman Governing Council of the Institution, who, according to him, has brought so many projects to the institution during his tenure, including renovation of hostels and toilets as well as recreation centre.

The Deputy Governor, however pleaded with the Federal Government to build a perimetre fence around the institution considering the state of insecurity in the state.

Also in his goodwill message, the Emir of Gusau, HRM Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Bello, thanked President Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing for carrying out the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the road in the institution saying it had constituted a grave challenge to students.

He also pleaded with the government to help put a perimetre fence around the school especially as it is an all-female institution.

As for the students, the event was an occasion to express their joy and gratitude to the Federal Government and particularly the Minister of Works and Housing whom they praised for his consistency and dedication in carrying out the project to conclusion,

From the President of the Institution’s Students’ Union Government (SUG, Comrade Mariam Salisu, who studies Home Science to Nwada Oluchi Alago, who studies Home Economics and Fatima Abubakar, a Second Year Primary Education student; through Salihu Hamisu of ICT Department and Promise Julius and her two friends, Yemisi and Justina, who both study Biology and Integrated Science as well as Fatima Mohammad, a physically challenged student in Special Education Department, the intervention was both “God-sent and timely.”

Also present at the occasion were the Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State, The Chief of Staff to the Governor and some top officials of the State Government, deans of faculties and Directors of Departments as well a the executive officers of the Students Union Government and the students body who came in their large numbers to show their gratitude to the Federal Government for the intervention.