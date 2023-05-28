Osun govt lauds FG for naming 4 of its historical sites as national monuments

.Seeks recognition as world heritage sites

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has lauded the Federal Government of Nigeria for enlisting four of its historical sites as national monuments.

The sites include Obafemi Awolowo University Quardrangle buildings that consist of about sixteen buildings, Ifa temple in Ile-Ife, Opa Oranmiyan Grove and Shrine and Olumirin waterfalls, Erin-Ijesha.

The Coordinating Director, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs Solabomi Akinsola made the commendation during a visitation to the tourist sites in Ile-Ife, in an attempt to finalise arrangements with the team of officers from the National museum, Osogbo, National Museum Village, Ile Ife and the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Akinsola said the residents of Osun will be grateful if the sites could be declared as world heritage sites, and also promised that the State Government will do everything possible to ensure they meet up with the UNESCO standard.

The leader of the team, who is the Curator, National Museum Village, Ile Ife, Mr Ogunmola Nathaniel explained to the Custodians of the tourist sites in Ile Ife, that their visitation to the sites was on how to secure an approval by the National Commission for Museums and Monuments for upgrading the sites.

He spoke to them on the means of maintaining the naturality of the historical sites, advising them not to tamper with or change the structure and cultural identity of the sites in order to make them real to the viewers.

Mr Ogunmola added that the process of recommending the sites for approval as National Monuments had started since year 2021, stressing that, there are procedures to be followed, like taking the photograph of the sites and taking the team round the sites for inspection, while enjoining the custodians to seek professional guidance when needed.

In his remarks, the Vice- Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Adebayo Bamire appreciated the Federal and Osun State Government for recognising the institution, while promising that the institution will abide by the rules guiding the site to meet up with the specified standard.

The team proceeded to the Ifa Temple in company of Professor Adisa Ogunfolakan who is the Director, AG Leventis Museum of Natural History who enjoined the Ifa Priests to ensure that they do not miss the great privilege given to them.

In his address, the Araba- Awo of Ifa Temple, Aworeni Awodotun who was represented by his Deputy, Awosesan Awotunde appreciated the team, from both the federal and state levels, for their efforts in bringing Yoruba culture to limelight.

The visitation team includes Curator of National Museum Osogbo, Mr Joseph Aworeni, management team of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State Council for Arts and Culture and State Tourism Board, amongst others.

Thee team also visited the Opa Oranmiyan Grove and Shrine in Ile Ife, where the custodian Owa Eredumi pledged support to achieve the goal.