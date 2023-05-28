I’ll not interfere in Fubara’s government–Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured that he will not interfere in the administration of the governor-elect, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The governor, has however, urged Fubara to be wary of those who will be hellbent on creating rift between him and elders of the State, who are supposed to guide him as he steers the affairs of Rivers State.

He made this remark at the thanksgiving service to mark the end of his administration and the inauguration of the governor-elect at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Diobu, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Governor Wike stated that as he bows out of office on Monday, after eight years of meritorious service to the State, he will not interfere in the administration of Fubara so long as it engenders peace, unity and development of the State.

“We will not disturb you from running your administration, but we will not allow you to make us cry. We want you to succeed more than us, so that when we are passing on the road, we will raise our shoulders and say we told you that he will do better than us.”

Governor Wike charged the governor-elect to be firm and decisive in his decision making, particularly, if it is in the overall interest of the generality of the State.

“You have to be firm and take decision. Decisions you will take may not be palatable, and it shouldn’t be palatable to everybody. No one decision you will take and everybody will be happy. People will criticise you.”

He advised Fubara to be wary of those who for their own selfishness may want to instigate him to shun Rivers’ elders statemen and other stakeholders, whose counsel will help him steer the affairs of the State.

“You see the way I related with our elders, you see the way we have respected Sir Dr. Peter Odili. The day you run away from them, enemies will catch you. And it is the work of enemies to make sure you don’t succeed.

“You have not been inaugurated, see what they are posting that the governor-elect is quarrelling with the outgoing governor. That is to show you where they are coming from and where they are heading. But I know they will fail. You have been in the system.”

Governor Wike commended the Rivers State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Simeon Amadi and the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, for the pleasant relationship that existed between the three arms of government throughout his eight years reign.

He stated that if the judiciary and the legislature were antagonist, his administration would not have been able to achieve the remarkable developmental strides recorded in the last eight years.

“The essence of government is for us to touch and impact on the lives of our people. That is what it is. Among the Chief Judge and Speaker, we have had a robust relationship. It has never been antagonistic. If I had a hostile Assembly, we would not been where we are today.

“If I had a hostile Chief Judge, the same thing. But God has blessed us in such a way that we have always complimented each other, and work collectively and that is the result we are seeing today. And I also appeal that whoever is going to be the Speaker, be careful.”

Governor Wike admonished the governor-elect to cultivate healthy relationship with both the State Assembly and Judiciary. He emphasised that the judiciary and the legislature must never be denied all their statutory entitlements in order to avoid unwarranted friction that will not augur well with the State.

The Rivers State governor declared that he will not be leaving the State, as he is not afraid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“I am not running to anywhere. I will be here, of course, I know EFCC will not come. If they come, they have so much to go around and see. And they will say they are tired. They are watching everything we are doing. I am not afraid.”

The governor used the occasion to redeem the Rivers State government pledge to gift the Bishops of Ogoni, Okrika and Niger Delta dioceses vehicles. He also directed the bishops to go to the Ministry of Land on Monday and sign for Certificate of Occupancy for their private residence.

Earlier in his sermon, the Archbishop, Niger Delta Ecclesiastical Province/ Bishop, Diocese of Ikwerre, Most Rev Blessing C. Enyindah, commended governor Wike for successfully governing and transforming the State in the last eight years.

He advised Fubara to run an inclusive administration, ask for God’s wisdom in decision making and to stand firm for what is in the best interest of the State.