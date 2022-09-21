Osun FA berates govt over non-sponsorship of football activities

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State Football Association says non-sponsorship of football activities in the state has retarded its development.

The Chairman of the association, Chief Ajiroba Ooni expressed displeasure over the cold attitude of the state government towards football.

Chief Ooni spoke during a Monthly Stakeholders Forum of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Osun State Chapter on Tuesday held at Late Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi Football House in Osogbo Township Stadium.

According to him, football is an important constituency which no state should toy with in order to avert failure. Accusing the current administration of not effectively exploring football, the FA boss said the association has not received any money from the government since the inception of his tenure. He said, “We have achieved a lot by assisting government in funding some of football activities. We organized u-15 Taiwo Ogunjobi Western Nigeria league. It was Barr. Seyi Akinwumi and others who assisted us to host the competition. “The state has stopped giving us money for the running of football since I came on board. It has been our struggle to raise money. “There was no record of any sponsorship since I came on board which is another challenge we face. All that Osun FA board has done is by our own ideas.”

Chief Ooni stated that Osun football is weak because the wrong peg has been put in the right hole. “Osun FA has not been involved in the management and running of football. “Any government that underrates sports is doing that at his own risk. Any government that jokes with football is moving towards failure. Football is money and a serious business. “All our efforts to have a good rapport with the present government hit the rock. We will however try our best to move close to the incoming government so that we can synergise and embark on more fruitful competitions