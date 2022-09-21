Governor Udom Emmanuel warns against vandalization of facilities on Ikot Oku Ikono overhead bridge.

Eyo Akaiso, Uyo.

It’s no longer news that some facilities on the newly commissioned Ikot Oku Ikono overhead bridge which was performed by the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, have been wantonly destroyed by hoodlums.

However, what is news is that the sad development is not going down well with the chief executive officer of the state, Governor Udom Emmanuel who provided those facilities for the use of Akwa Ibomites.

To this end, he has issued a stern warning to the perpetrators of this dastardly act to desist forthwith or face the music. He gave the warning on Monday in a press parley with journalists at the banquet hall as part of the activities to mark the 35th anniversary of Akwa Ibom state.

Recalled that it’s not only Ikot Oku Ikono overhead bridge that has suffered this fate as governor took time out to enumerate others which space has constrained me from listing them

out.

Governor Emmanuel who gave thanks to God and Akwa Ibom people for the support he has enjoyed overtime since he mounted the saddle of state leadership, however called on those people whose stocks in trade is to abuse him using social media platform whenever they noticed the slightest fault occasioned by ongoing construction of massive road network in the state exercise patience, assuring that as soon as rains abate work will resume in ernest.

He said he has spent over N1.2bn to train Akwa Ibom state indigenous engineers and pilots with aircrafts manufacturers, Air bus as a move to reposition the airline. Thanking God that the Maintenance, Repairs and Overall -MRO facilities at the Victor Attah international airport whose work started not too long ago, which when completed will make the airport first in the country with aviation hub, will hopefully be completed and put to before end of this year.

He assured once again that all ongoing projects initiated and executed by him will be completed before his exit time in 2023. The press parley which featured interaction between the governor and journalists was attended by over One thousand journalists in the state, both those in practice and those who had gained other employment but often come around whenever the governor wants brief the media, including the veterans.