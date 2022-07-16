OSUN DECIDES :Oyetola, Adeleke in neck-and-neck race as sorting and counting commence

Sorting and counting of votes have commenced in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

Official ward results showed that the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are running neck and neck.

Though 15 political parties participated in the election, the top contenders are the candidate of APC, Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the candidate of the PDP, Ademola Adeleke.

This is the second time the two candidates would be meeting.

Both Oyetola and Adeleke contested for the Osun governorship seat in 2018, which Oyetola won after a rerun.

After the rerun election which took place in seven units, Oyetola won seven, while Adeleke won one.

At the end of the rerun, Oyetola polled 255,505 votes while the PDP candidate scored a total of 255,023 votes.

Although Adeleke had led Oyetola with 353 votes at the end of the first round of ballots, but after the rerun, Oyetola won with 482 votes.

Some of the ward results are from Osogbo, Boripe, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Irewole, Ede, Olorunda, and Ife.

The media had reported that 15 political parties are participating in the election, while 1,955,657 registered voters will decide the fate of the candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had also said the election would take place in 332 registration areas across the 30 local government areas of the state