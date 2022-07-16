Kuje jail break: Katsina police arrest 2 escapees

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Another suspected inmate of Kuje Correctional facility that escaped following recent terrorists attack on the centre, Abdulkadir Musa, 30, has been apprehended in Katsina State.

This is on the heels of the arrest of his fellow fugitive, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, 33, with suspected Indian hemp in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Katsina police command, Gambo Isah, Superintendent of Police, who confirmed this report, said Abdulkadir Musa was nabbed in Bakori Local Government Area of the state, adding that detectives in Katsina were on the trail of some suspected escapees from Kuje prison.