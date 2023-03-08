Osun: Adeleke approves payment of pension for retirees under contributory pension scheme 

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the release and distribution of bond certificates worth millions of naira to retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service (HOS), Mr Samuel Ayanleye Aina on Tuesday.

Aina said the beneficiaries cut across the entire public service including— primary schools, junior schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil service and the parastatals among others.

The presentation of bond certificate ceremony will hold on Thursday at the Local Government Service Commission building.

Mr Aina said that the gesture is a continuation of the commitment of the state government to workers’ welfare, in and out of service.

“This is a new phase in fulfillment of Governor Adeleke’s open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pension and emoluments issues within the public service”, the Head of Service said.

Meanwhile, Governor, Adeleke and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday unveiled another Ojaja More shopping mall and a multi-million naira estate at Abere, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The Ooni, who had opened an Ojaja More shopping mall in Ile-Ife last year said he has trained over 750,000 youths in different professions.

He reiterated his passion for youth empowerment and development which has made him involve more talented Nigerian youths in his projects.

Speaking on the project, he said, “the development that Osogbo which is the state capital and Ede is witnessing is making it difficult to know the boundaries of the communities.

“I want to appreciate the youths for developing this estate. This project will attract economic development to the state. I have trained over 750,000 youths in different profession. We have initiated another project like this in Akure. I have many youths who are developing my projects across the country.

“I want to enjoin Governor Ademola Adeleke to seek Federal Government support to develop housing estate here because of its proximity to the state government secretariat, it will be an added feather to your achievements as governor.”

Inaugurating the project, Adeleke expressed gratitude to God as the commissioning date coincided with his 100th day in office.

He said, “Today’s event is a reference point for more developments in Osun. This project will improve the economy of the state. I’m amazed at this massive project and I thank His Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife for bringing such to Osogbo and Ede land.”

The governor noted that more developments are coming to Osun and the state economy will not remain the same during his tenure.