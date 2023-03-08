APC supporters in Bauchi petition Party’s Nat’l Chairman, accuses state Chairman, others of ant-party  activities.

SELYAYARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi state supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have accused the state Chairman and other stakeholders of the party for involving in anti-party activities in the state .

The APC supporters disclosed this in two separate petitions saying that the leadership of the party in Bauchi state was instrumental to the 45 percent performance scored in the state during the 25th February,2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the petitions which were sent to the National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu was tittled, “appealing against the activities of the critical stakeholders in Bauchi State during the Presidential and National Assembly elections”.

Which was signed by Abubakar Adamu Babangida and made available to pressmen in Bauchi, the petitioners exonerated the former Bauchi Stare Governor, Isa Yuguda, a one time gubernatorial aspirant Sani Al’ameen Muhammad, former deputy governor of Bauchi State, Sagir Aminu Saleh , Honorable Ibrahim Zailani, Senator Mohammed A. Mohammed and 15 others who they testified, defied all odds and stood in for the party to succeed.

The petitioners alleged that due to anti-party activities perpetrated by the prominent stake holders, the party was only able to produce 45 percent in the last elections.

According to the petitions, “we lost the winning votes but we produced 45% which is not the willing of the concern APC members in the state. Although we have the highest vote in the Northeast 316,694 votes”.