ECOWAS set to confer democracy icon award on Buhari

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is making an arrangement to confer on President Muhammadu Buhari an award in recognition of his achievements in the defence and promotion of democracy as a system of government throughout the sub-region.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS, who is also the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, announced this during a bilateral meeting with President Buhari on the sidelines of the ongoing Fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, the Qatari capital.

The ECOWAS’ plan was announced to the Nigerian media in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday in Abuja.

President Embalo said President Buhari had done more than any other leader to support democratic governments in West Africa, as he has been waging battles against the resurgence of non-democratic regimes in the sub-region.

For this, said the ECOWAS Chairman, President Buhari will have his name on the Roll of Honour in the community’s new headquarters building upon its completion in Abuja so that future generations of West African citizens will know about the greatness he achieved and to copy his laudable examples.

President Buhari welcomed the proposition, saying democracy is the best pathway to bringing together diverse people and a dependable vehicle for the achievement of national development.