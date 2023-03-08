Int’l Women’s Day: Helpline call on  Women to  Contribution to Nation Building 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja has called on all women, and especially the needy it has empowered to be proactive and continue contributing to the development of the country.

Recall that the Abuja based non-governmental organization has supported thousands of women in and around the nation’s Federal Capital Territory through skills acquisition and other empowerment programmes in the last twenty years.

A commemoration message signed and issued to the media by the Foundation’s Assistant Communication Officer, Kadiri Ojochogwu Cecilia, on behalf of its Founder and President, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, reveals that it has, within last year alone, empowered more than 700 women with various skill acquisition programs ranging from snacks-making, bag-making and soap-making, among others.

It also discloses that thousands of women and young girls have received trainings in digital skills, as well as artificial intelligence which thus giving them comparative advantage and exposure to digital marketing

Calling on all the women who have benefited from its numerous self-sustaining trainings, financial and equipment assistance, Dr. Ahmadu stated that it was time they began to also empower other needy individuals and contribute their quota to building Nigeria.

The President, while charging the women to remain resolute and determined in their efforts to become better persons, said that the world and Nigeria needed them more than before, especially in the face of the prevailing global and national economic challenges.

She expressed optimism that this year’s International Women’s Day with the theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality” would go a long way in exposing the women to the market thereby further improving their skills technologically and availing them more opportunities.

In her words: “This year’s celebration is basically to celebrate our women who have benefited from our skill acquisition programs over the years. These programs have no doubt helped in ensuring poverty eradication, as well as financial sustainability and stability, especially among the women.

“Responses through our evaluation so far has proven that our women are doing well and are financially stable and self-reliant compared to when they had not received assistance from us (Helpline)”.

Dr. Ahmadu added that “More than three hundred women have been empowered economically through exhibition and sell of their handmade products.

“Moreso, over two hundred women have benefited from our non-profit revolving loan scheme last one year. All these are parts of efforts put in place to better the lives of women in our society”, she said.

8th of March is designated International Women’s Day by the United Nations and it is set aside for the celebration of social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It is also serves a call to action for accelerating women’s equality through digital innovation and technological equality.