Popular actor Fadeyi Oloro dies after long battle with kidney-related ailment

Popular Nigerian actor Ojo Arowosafe, known as Fadeyi Oloro in the Yoruba movie industry is dead. He was 66.

He died on Tuesday afternoon after a long battle with kidney-related ailments, among other things.

Last month, Arowosafe through his daughter on an Instagram live session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze, begged Nigerians for help after the actor was served a six-month eviction notice over unpaid rent.

Subsequently, UK-based Nigerian pastor Tobi Adegboyega of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, donated N3 million for Arowosafe’s treatment and other outstanding bills.

The movie thespian who hails from Ekiti, rose to prominence during the 80s and late 90s for his trademarked herbalist character.
Arowosafe was born on September 15, 1957, in Igbara Odo, Ekiti, and became a household name during the cinematic era for his antagonistic roles in Yoruba movies accompanied by his ever-vibrant recitation of chants and incantations.

