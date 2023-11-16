Organised Labour suspend strike

The joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC has suspended the nationwide strike, which entered its second day on Wednesday, November 15.

The decision was reached at a meeting that deliberated on the outcome of an earlier interface with the Federal government led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja and TUC First Deputy President, Tommy Okon, confirmed the suspension.

Organised labour said it got a commitment from the Nuhu Ribadu-led meeting that those arrested for the physical assault on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, would be prosecuted.

It said as part of the take-home from the FG meeting, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, promised to bring both parties back to the table to iron out all issues in dispute.

Labour said more significant for the movement was the unreserved apology tendered by the NSA on behalf of the Federal government for the brutalization of the NLC President and other members of the Congress.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng