Service of Songs/ Tribute for Evang. (Mrs.) Godstime Obioha, age 63 years held in Lagos

L-r… Son-in-Law Chima Chris, daughter of late Godstime Obioha, Mrs Josephine Chris; (widower). Mazi Chinedum Obioha; first son Michael Chinedum Anthony.

(Widower) Mazi Chinedum Obioha ;(middle) crying at the Service of Songs.

Human Rights Lawyer, Monday Onyekachi Ubani (middle) Consoling Mazi Chinedum Obioha (right) her daughter Mrs. Josephine (left).

L-r… Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Itire 1, Rev Amos Ogundare; The husband of Late Godstime (widower). Mazi Chinedum Obioha; Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Church Ikate, Rev. Jacob Onwukaike; Rev Samuel Oshodipe; Michael Anthony; Elizabeth Anthony and Mrs Josephine Chris.

Cross Section of the Women’s Ministry Singing at the funeral service.

Sister Irene Erijo, Mrs Gift Umoh, Lady Tina Ubani Mrs. Florence Afolabi, the Deaconess of the Church during the Tribute.

L-r…Assistant Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria / Minister in Charge AGC ikeja. Rev Uche Ukasanya; wife Mrs Chika .

L-r MD/CEO May & Baker Nigeria PLC. Mr Patrick Ajah with General Manager, Downstream Gas Chevron Nigeria. Mr James Okereke.

L-r …Vice Chairman, PFN Ikeja Province, Pastor Amos Obidare; Accountant at PFN. Pastor Jude Nwabuzor; Office Assistant PFN Sister Mary Egidi.

Assistant Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria / Minister in Charge AGC ikeja. Rev Uche Ukasanya; Praying for the Family.

Cross Section of the Family Being Prayed by the Church Late Evang. (Mrs.) Godstime Obioha age 63. the National Office Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) her teaching ministry is blessed with signs following,she is a prayerful and joyful mother,the Service of Songs/ Tribute was held at the Assemblies of God Church Ikeja Lagos. on 13/11/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

