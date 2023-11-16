Champion Newspapers Limited
Service of Songs/ Tribute for Evang. (Mrs.) Godstime Obioha, age 63 years held in Lagos

 The husband of Late Godstime (widower). Mazi  Chinedum Obioha; first son  Michael Chinedum Anthony; Daughter in Law Elizabeth Anthony; Second Son Sam Mc Anthony, during the Service of Songs/ Tribute for Evang. (Mrs.) Godstime  Obioha, age  63 years is the National office Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)  held at the Assemblies of God Church Ikeja  Lagos. on 13/11/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r…  Son-in-Law  Chima Chris, daughter of late Godstime  Obioha, Mrs Josephine Chris; (widower). Mazi  Chinedum Obioha; first son  Michael Chinedum Anthony.

(Widower) Mazi  Chinedum Obioha ;(middle) crying at the Service of Songs.

Human Rights Lawyer, Monday Onyekachi Ubani (middle) Consoling Mazi  Chinedum Obioha (right) her daughter Mrs. Josephine (left).

L-r… Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Itire  1, Rev Amos Ogundare; The husband of Late Godstime (widower). Mazi   Chinedum Obioha; Minister in Charge Assemblies of God Church Ikate, RevJacob Onwukaike;  Rev Samuel Oshodipe; Michael Anthony; Elizabeth  Anthony and Mrs Josephine Chris.

Cross Section of the Women’s Ministry Singing at the funeral service.

Sister Irene Erijo, Mrs Gift Umoh, Lady Tina Ubani Mrs. Florence Afolabi, the Deaconess of the Church during the Tribute.

L-r…Assistant  Lagos  District Superintendent  Assemblies of God Nigeria / Minister in Charge AGC ikeja. Rev Uche Ukasanya; wife Mrs Chika .

L-r MD/CEO May & Baker Nigeria PLC.   Mr Patrick Ajah with General Manager, Downstream Gas Chevron Nigeria. Mr James Okereke.

L-r …Vice Chairman, PFN Ikeja Province, Pastor Amos Obidare;  Accountant at PFN.  Pastor Jude Nwabuzor; Office Assistant  PFN Sister Mary Egidi.

Assistant  Lagos  District Superintendent  Assemblies of God Nigeria / Minister in Charge AGC ikeja. Rev Uche Ukasanya;  Praying for the Family.

Cross Section  of the Family Being Prayed by the Church   Late  Evang. (Mrs.) Godstime   Obioha age  63. the National Office Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) her teaching ministry is blessed with signs following,she is a prayerful and joyful mother,the Service of Songs/ Tribute was held at the Assemblies of God Church Ikeja  Lagos. on 13/11/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

