One killed as Terrorists try to hijack Nigerian Airport

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday confirmed a terrorists attack on its International Airport, they however said security operatives were able to repel the bandits strategic attack.

According to source who pleaded for anonymity, a staff of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) was also shot and killed by the bandits.

The deceased was shot around the runway by one of the bandits.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State in a statement, said, “Security forces have reported that an attack by armed bandits was repelled in the vicinity of the Kaduna International Airport.”

According to him, “Troops stationed within and around the airport responded and repelled the attackers.

“However, the bandits unfortunately shot and killed a staff member stationed at the perimeter fence who raised alarm on sighting them.

“Airport operations resumed with scheduled flights departing after the incident,” he said.

According to him, security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area. Further updates will be communicated to the public.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers.

“He expressed sadness at the report of the casualty, and sent condolences to the family of the victim, while offering prayers for the repose of his soul,” he said.

They were Specific

The bandits had stormed the Kaduna International Airport and stopped an aircraft from taking off.

Findings gathered that the aircraft was scheduled for Lagos on Saturday, when the hoodlums stormed the runaway forcing the officials of the airline and passengers to run for safety.

It was gathered that the aircraft which was billed to take off at 12.30pm on Saturday could not because of the presence of the bandits around the runway of the airport.

The attackers, numbering over 200 were said to have taken over the airport. The attack, it was gathered forced the authority to temporarily shut down activities while the military battled the suspected terrorists.

Another source said the terrorists insisted on shutting down the airport.

Following the presence of the terrorists on the runway area of the airport, workers attached to the airport were said to have left their duty posts.

More than 10 military trucks were later deployed to reinforce the security network around the airport.

It would be recalled, that last year, bandits stormed the staff quarters located within the vicinity of the airport and kidnapped 10 staff of FAAN and NAMA.

For a better society