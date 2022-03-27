Four die, 13 injured in fatal auto crash in Ondo

Four people lost their lives in a fatal accident that occurred along the Ikaram-Akoko route in Ondo State’s Akoko North West Local Government Area on Saturday.

13 people also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

The lone accident involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace commercial vehicle with the registration number MBA 752 XA.

One of the vehicle’s tyres exploded as it was in motion, causing the driver to lose control.

According to an eyewitness, the driver would have been able to control the vehicle if he had stayed below the speed limit.

The eyewitness, who craved anonymity, claimed that the driver was attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle when he hit the road’s median.

He added that the vehicle was on its way to the northern part of the country when the tragedy occurred.

He also said that residents of the community helped to rescue the injured victims and took them to the hospital.

Oluropo Alabi, the Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government said the bodies of the dead passenger had been deposited at the Ikare-Akoko specialist hospital’s morgue.

He claimed that the corps’ personnel arrived at the spot in record speed.

He blamed the accident on over-speeding.

