Edo tasks local councils on strengthening enforcement of sanitation laws

The Edo State Government has urged local government councils to strengthen enforcement of laws to keep public places clean and healthy for residents.

Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Engr. Jonathan Lawani gave the charge while addressing Heads of Local Government and Heads of Department of Environment at a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin City.

He said the state government will embark on inspection of local government councils to monitor enforcement of environmental laws, adding that culpable councils will be sanctioned.

The commissioner said the Ministry will collaborate with local councils in ensuring that their localities are kept clean always, noting that the primary responsibility of ensuring a clean and healthy environment rests with the local government, with emphasis on markets and public places as any market found filthy will be closed down.

On his part, the Commissioner for Community & Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Donald Okogbe urged the Heads of Local Government to be up and doing in ensuring a clean environment for all.

While the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Charles Imarhiagbe, condemned the illegal dumping of refuse, he said the board has deployed some of its staff to work with the local government to ensure a clean environment.

Also in attendance at the meeting is the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon. Monday Osaigbovo.

