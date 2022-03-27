Obaseki mourns passing of renowned mathematician, UNIBEN ex-VC, Prof. Alele-Williams

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of renowned mathematician and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor, in a statement, described Prof. Alele-Williams as an Amazon, who tread where others dreaded, hailing her unmatched devotion to national development.

According to him, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing of renowned academic and administrator, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

The governor said Prof. Alele-Williams was a thoroughbred academician who throughout her life left an indelible mark of dutiful service, hard work, diligence and determination.

He said, “As the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics, Prof. Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

“When she became the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) – at the time the first ever female Vice Chancellor of a Nigerian university – she shone brightly as a fearless administrator and restored sanity to the higher institution during a period of social upheaval.

“Prof. Alele-Williams will be remembered for her insight, dedication to duty and courage as well as her commitment to breaking barriers limiting advancement of women in uncharted territories.”

The governor commiserated with the Alele-Williams family, praying that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

For a better society