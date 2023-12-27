Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ondo State gov., Akeredolu dies after battle with leukemia

Latest News
Gov. Akeredolu
34
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, is dead.

A family source reveals  on Wednesday that Akeredolu died in Lagos.

Reports  has it that he was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” the source said.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

He was 67 years old.

The ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and only recently proceeded on another one after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

His deputy, Aiyedatiwa has been standing in as Acting Governor.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

On July 9, Akeredolu’s wife, Betty announced the suspension of activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The Ondo first lady announced the suspension of the activities in Twitter posts after questions were raised over plans to have a fanfare despite her husband’s ill health.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10561 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Former Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba, is dead, aged 65

50,000 soldiers involved in counter-terrorism, separatist…

By-elections: PDP holds primaries on Jan. 8, 2024

Plateau: Tinubu, Northern Govs’ Forum condemn…

1 of 1,954