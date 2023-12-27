Ondo State gov., Akeredolu dies after battle with leukemia

The governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, is dead.

A family source reveals on Wednesday that Akeredolu died in Lagos.

Reports has it that he was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” the source said.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

He was 67 years old.

The ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and only recently proceeded on another one after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

His deputy, Aiyedatiwa has been standing in as Acting Governor.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

On July 9, Akeredolu’s wife, Betty announced the suspension of activities lined up to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The Ondo first lady announced the suspension of the activities in Twitter posts after questions were raised over plans to have a fanfare despite her husband’s ill health.

