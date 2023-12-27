Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to be sworn in as Ondo governor today

The acting governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will be sworn in as governor today, Politics Nigeria has learnt.

The decision followed the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

A source reveals that Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in would take place by 4pm today.

Akeredolu died after a prolonged battle with Leukemia and prostrate cancer.

Both diseases had incapacitated the former governor for months before his death.

Until his passing, Akeredolu was 67 years old.

