Ondo Assembly receives Deputy Governor Nominee for screening

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, has confirmed that the House has received the name of the Deputy Governor nominee from the Governor of Ondo State, Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

He is Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelaide (MNI)

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers on Wednesday in his office, Oladiji said the Governor’s action was in line with Section 191(3)b&c of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

This was contained in a press release made available by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Honourable (Chief) Olatunji Oshati.

According to the Speaker, Dr Adelami, who hails from Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the State, is expected to appear before the House on Thursday, 25th January, 2024 for screening.

For a better society