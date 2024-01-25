Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Works Minister, Sen. Umahi harps on PPP in bridging gap on financing of Nigeria’s road infrastructure

Business & Economy
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CHINYERE IKEANYI

.Meets Taraba Gov Kefas, Dangote, Tony Elumelu

In keeping  with the road infrastructure initiatives of the Renewed  Hope administration  of  the  President  Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Works, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi, CON,  has been engaging  with concessionaires and other private sector  organizations on the need for  private sector investment on our road infrastructure as done in advanced  economies of the world.

This, according to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Works, Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, informed the closed door meeting the Minister of  Works  had with the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas, the  founder  and CEO of Dangote  Group of Conglomerates, Alhaji  Aliko Dangote GCON, the founder and chairman  of Heirs Holdings, Chief Tony Elumelu, on Wednesday at the Federal  Ministry  of Works.

It would  be recalled  that the Works’ Minister  in his zeal to change the ugly narrative  of road infrastructure  in Nigeria had set up three  committees to work on the contracts executed  by some concessionaires with the Federal Ministry of Works with a view to reviewing  the scope  and cost implications  of the projects they undertook to execute  under the Highway  Development  and Management  Initiative( HDMI).

This private sector initiative will fastrack road infrastructure revolution and bring order, accountability, and profitable entrepreneurship to the operations, management, and maintenance of Federal Highways.

The Governor of Taraba State, who retired  as a military  professional,  was a one-time chairman, Governing  Board of  Directors,  Nigerian Maritime  Administration  and Safety  Agency(NIMASA) before he became Governor.

The founder and CEO, Dangote Group  is one of Africa’s  foremost  captains of industry who have made ambitious investments  in the development  of  infrastructure in Nigeria, just like his counterpart and Chairman  of Heirs Holdings, who is also one of Africa’s  leading  investors, who have shown manifest  commitment in the transformation  of Nigeria’s infrastructure through long- term investment  in strategic  sectors  of Nigeria’s economy, including  financial  services, and infrastructure development.

It is hoped that  investors, local  and international, and other organized  bodies would  take advantage  of the will power of the President Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration  and the  private sector experience  and professional  capacities of the Minister of Works  to invest in the over 35,000 Km of the national  road network  being  managed  by  Federal Government as this  road network  carries more than 70 per cent of the vehicular traffic, making  it  a  critical infrastructure for the movement  of goods and services  across  the nation.

This initiative will trigger economic development, job creation, local content development and wealth creation for Nigerian population.

“Mr. President means business with his efforts to prosper our country and make it the pride of the African continent. Your support is critical”, the statement stated.

For a better society

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1616 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

FAAC shares N1,127.408trn December revenue among FG, States,…

Amolegbe tasks FG on listings to boost tax revenue

FG targets agribusiness for employment generation

IGR to contribute N240bn to Ogun’s N703bn 2024…

1 of 636