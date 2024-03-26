Ondo APC, Aiyedatiwa mourn as guber aspirant, Akintelure dies at 61

DAMISI OJO,Akure

One of the leading governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Paul Akintelure, is dead.

Akintelure, an accomplished Medical Doctor was said to have died in early hours of Tuesday after complaining of chest pain.

Akintelure sources said had raised alarm on threats to his life by his political antagonists.

He was a running mate to late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during his first attempt for Governorship race in 2012 under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria(ACN).

His spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, on Thursday, March 21, 2023, had in a statement on his behalf said, “Initially, I hope these incidents would dissipate over time,but regrettably, they have escalated to pose a serious threat to my life.

The threats against me only strengthen my resolve to stand up for what is right and just. I will not allow fear to dictate our path forward.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has described as shocking and devastating the death of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Paul Akintelure.

The Governor expressed his commiserations with the Akintelure family, the people of Okitipupa local government area and the progressive fold in Ondo State.

“Dr. Akintelure was a wonderful human being and was a core progressive. He was very consistent and loyal to the tenets of progressive politics in Ondo State and Nigeria.

“He was a friend and associate. He conducted his private business and public affairs with so much decorum and humility to the admiration of many. We have lost a complete gentleman. He will be greatly missed”, the Governor said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa added that the death of Dr. Akintelure at this critical time in the life of the State is saddening and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State is saddened over the death of one of its gladiators, Dr. Paul Akintelure.

He was a governorship aspirant, getting ready to participate in the party’s primary scheduled for next month.

The State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who described the deceased as personal friend, with whom he had good relationship over the years, said the news is shocking.

He said” Akintelure was a highly refined and consistent political figure, whose position was that the essence of being in politics is to build the people and the land.

“The contributions of the departed political leader, to the development and stability of Ondo State chapter of APC will not be forgotten.

“Like other governorship aspirants, he was optimistic of victory, come April. He had many other plans, death was never part of them.

“The State chapter condoles with the immediate family, Igbotako Community, his political associates, and the Nigerian Medical Association. May his soul rest in peace.

