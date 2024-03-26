Creative and Entertainment Sector of LCCI partners NMO on economic growth……..Holds symposium

The Creative and Entertainment sector of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in partnership with NMO Management Limited has concluded plans to hold a one day symposium that will focus on how best the sector can reach its full potentials on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Lagos.

The event, which comes under the theme: “Future of creative sector: Arts culture entertainment: aka ‘soft power’ celebrating our wins and strengthening infrastructure to drive economic growth” is part of the organisers activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD).

A statement signed and made available to the media by the Chairperson, Creative and Entertainment sector LCCI, Dr. Ngozi Omambala explained that the symposium would feature fashion, film and music seminar debates.

However, the release reads: “The symposium, fashion and Music afternoon debate sessions aims to bring together thought leaders, industry professionals, policy initiators to share ideas explore innovative strategies to support and facilitate the creative ecosystem. Thereby drive economic development and consolidate creative corporate mix to leverage on its developing infrastructure”.

Also a prominent feature of the all day event is a pop up market brands to showcase their products and services.

