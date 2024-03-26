Gov.Ododo applauds rescue of 43 Bus passengers,

…..Says Kogi remains unsafe for Criminals

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has applauded security agencies in the state for their efforts in the rescue of 43 bus passengers who were abducted outside Kogi state but rescued from criminal elements by security agencies in the state.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ismaila Isah, Ododo welcomed the news of the release of the abducted bus passengers in Okehi Local Government Area of the state and called for sustained collaboration between security agencies and local communities to improve intelligence gathering and prevent crime and criminality in all parts of the state.

He commended the caretaker chairman of Okehi Local Government Area, Mr Amoka Eneji, the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Professional Hunters, Ebira Local Hunters Group and other security agencies for their intervention that led to the rescue of the 43 bus passengers who were abducted outside the state.

The governor also commended the response of security agencies to the robbery incidence in Felele area of Lokoja and called for more urgency in addressing cases of insecurity in any part of the state.

He reassured the people of the state that his administration will not relent in it’s efforts to deploy maximum resources to ensure that all communities in the state remain unsafe for criminal element.