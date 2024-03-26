Ondo Amotekun dismisses three personnel over professional misconduct, deploys 700 for Easter Patrol

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Three Personnel of the Ondo State Security Network Agency ( Amotekun) have been dismissed for involving in professional misconduct after going through normal process of Corps Marshall and found guilty of the offence.

According to the Commander of the Security Outfit in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, the affected Amotekun Corps would also received necessary punishment even after being dismissed.

Besides, seven suspected criminals were arrested out of which three of them involved in human trafficking and the rest four for house breaking.

Adeleye said all the stolen items were recovered from the culprits and would be returned to the rightful owners.

He said: “We recovered a vehicle which was attacked by armed bandits, and the resident of a particular community around Akure town raised the alarm and within few minutes of the alarm, we were able to move and on getting there, while trying to rescue the victim, the armed robbers who had already taken over the vehicle drove off and we were able to retrieve the vehicle.

“While a lots of electronics equipments had been stolen from the resident of the community, we decided to manhunt around the community, this happened around 2am and by 5am we were able to retrieve a lot of things that were stolen.

“And this is to reconfirm that response to distress calls is actually working for us in order to reduce crime to minimum. Again, the Easter festive is around the corner and end of fasting and we know that people will travel around during the holidays. We will be deploying 700 officers across the 18 local government areas of Ondo state to guarantee safety of lives and properties in the state”.

The commander urged commuters and transporters to reduce traveling late in the night, and early in the morning,stressing that they will commence 24-hour patrol from the end of this week to ensure safety.

Adeleye encouraged the citizenry to give them timely information to assist them in their daily assignment.

For a better society