Oliseh: I’m Willing To Coach Super Eagles Again If…

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh says he could still manage the team in the future, but only if the conditions are right.

Oliseh’s eight-month reign in charge of the Super Eagles between 2015- 16 ended in controversial circumstances.

The 48-year-old endured a frosty relationship with former Super Eagles captain, Vincent Enyeama which led to the latter retiring from the national team.

Another influential player, Emmanuel Emenike also quit international football during Oliseh’s short reign.

The former Ajax and Juventus player also had a sour relationship with his employees, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) by the time he quit the post.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner cited contract violations, lack of support, unpaid wages and benefits to his players as reasons for resigning from his job.

“My priority is to get Nigeria back to the top,” Oliseh said during an interview with Channels TV.

” I will do it (handle the Super Eagles) if the person employing has the interest of Nigeria at heart.’”