Julius Berger AFP: Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo visits AFP Exhibition Pavilion at Archibuilt Conference 2022

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, was at the Archibuilt Expo 2022, the annual conference organized by the Nigerian Institute of Architects.

The Vice President, during the Conference, spoke on the goals of the National Infrastructure Plan. He highlighted the exponential population growth in Nigeria and Abuja. The implication according to Professor Osinbajo is that the necessity for sustainable and innovative infrastructural planning is a ‘categorical imperative.’ Capital expenditure and investment in roads, rails, energy pipelines, and industry in general both by the public and private sectors has become even much more compelling than ever before.

According to the Vice President, the goal of the administration’s National Infrastructure Plan is to grow the country’s infrastructure stock by at least 70%, which he said is the global best practice. Professor Osinbajo called on the Nigerian Institute of Architects to collaborate with other professionals in the built environment to boost Nigeria’s infrastructure stock for national development.

The Vice President said, the goal of the administration’s National Infrastructure Plan is to grow the country’s infrastructure stock by at least 70%, which he said is the global best practice. Professor Osinbajo called on the Nigerian Institute of Architects to collaborate with other professionals in the built environment to boost Nigeria’s infrastructure stock for national development.

The General Manager of Julius Berger AFP, Mr. Oliver Cohnen who led the company’s team to the conference also received the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, to the Julius Berger AFP exhibition pavilion at the venue of the event. The Vice President commended APF’s product quality and enjoined AFP to keep up its great product quality and service. Oliver Cohnen thanked the Vice President for his gracious visit and his kind and encouraging words to AFP.

Other important dignitaries that graced the conference and exhibition included the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, and her husband, Architect Shamsudeen, and the Honourable Minister for Water Resources. The National Coordinator of Nigeria’s Social Investment Programme, Dr. Umar B. Bindir, Professor Uche Uwaleke an exponent of the use of Infrastructure Bonds for infrastructural development, the President of the Sierra Leonean Institute of Architects as well as the current and past presidents of the NIA were in attendance at the event which held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adu Centre Abuja.

Other AFP officials at the conference included the Commercial Manager of AFP, Norbert Kossmann, APublic Relations Officer, Alhaji Kaita Ahmed, Comrade Jamiu Akinola, Sales Consultants Sandra Kyaan and Khadija Usman, and AFP Procurement Manager, Jan Baumgaertener

Archibuilt is a forum that provides a platform for organizers and participants alike a platform for direct communication and value exchange between architects, consultants, contractors, developers, products, and other service providers in the built environment. According to the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), “Archibuilt is an annual exhibition and forum organized to bring to the fore trends, technologies, systems, and policy issues that impact the building industry’s intervention and response to everyday living.” Sourcing of Products and services at the expo is a major reason attendees go to the Archibuilt Conference and Exhibition every year. Attendees go to the conference and exhibition to evaluate products and services and develop business relationships with the built environment manufacturers.

For a better society