Okowa salutes Mama Suzanne Elumelu at 94

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has felicitated with the matriarch of the Elumelu family, Mrs Suzanne Elumelu, as she clocks 94.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor joined family and friends of the great mother of five, including Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr. Tony Elumelu and the Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, in celebrating the great woman of substance, even as a nonagenerian.

He said that Mama Elumelu’s dedication and commitment in raising a strong and resilient family culminated in the success of her children in their various endeavours.

According to him, Mama’s industry and commitment to ensuring that her children had exemplary future, is worthy of emulation by all mothers.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious mother and nonagenarian, Mama Suzanne Nwabuje Elumelu, on her 94th birth anniversary.

“I commend mama for her resilient and undaunting spirit in standing in the gap to ensure that her children succeeded in life.

“The story of mama’s success against all odds will continue to inspire many families, just as the virtues of fear of God, dedication and hard work which she exemplified in her younger years, will continue to be an example for mothers,” Okowa stated.

He prayed that God would grant Mama Elumelu longer life, filled with joy and good health to further enjoy the fruits of her labour.

