Wike mourns Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has received the news of the demise of elder statesman, Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas, with profound sadness.

Governor Wike, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said Rivers State has lost one of its worthiest sons.

The governor noted that Graham Douglas’ service to Rivers State as a Commissioner, and the nation as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture: Minister of Aviation and Minister of Labour and Productivity, was exceptional.

“It is with profound sadness that I received the news that Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas is no more. His death is indisputably the passing of an era. He was a colossus in public life, he served our dear Rivers State and the nation with the spirit of patriotism. The State has lost one of its worthiest sons.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Rivers State, I express my profound condolences to the Graham Douglas family and all those who mourn his passing.”

Governor Wike further added that Graham Douglas’ genuine warmth and affection for Rivers State and his enduring legacy of peace will always be remembered.

