Okowa congratulates Udom Emmanuel at 56

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday, congratulated his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on his 56th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, commended the governor for his audacious industrialisation mission in Akwa Ibom, saying he was an accomplished professional, who God selected to serve his people at a critical period.

He described the governor as an indefatigable administrator and promise keeper, and extolled him for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the state and the nation.

He stated that Emmanuel’s job and wealth creation programmes had lifted Akwa Ibom sons and daughters out of poverty with the establishment of key industries in the state.

Okowa said that it was heart-warming to note that the ex-banker turned-politician and former presidential aspirant had by dint of hard work and discipline, won the hearts and respect of Akwa Ibom people and the nation.

“Since your emergence as Governor of Akwa Ibom, you have continued to ensure good governance predicated on the need to raise the people’s standard of living, ensure development, peace and security in the state.

“There is no doubt that your administration’s eight-point agenda of Industrialization, Aviation Development, Rural and Riverine Area Development, Agriculture, Human Capacity Development, Security, Infrastructure, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, has created a vibrant economy for citizens of your state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with you, an outstanding professional, a promise keeper and my brother governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, as you attain 56 years.

“On this auspicious occasion, I celebrate with your family, associates and friends and thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by amazing grace and remarkable accomplishments,” Okowa stated.

For a better society