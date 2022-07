Eid-el-Kabir : President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates Sallah in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari briefings the Journalists after the Prayer to mark Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Celebration in Daura Katsina State 9th July 2022 .

President Muhammadu Buhari with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Members Serving in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State during their Sallah Homage to the President Photo: ANAYO OPARA.

