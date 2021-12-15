Okowa congratulates Bishop Mogekwu at 70

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday, congratulated Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Anglican Communion,Rt. Rev. Justus Mogekwu, on his 70th birth anniversary and retirement from service of the Church.

Okowa’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba. He described the outgoing Bishop as a role model, a true soldier of Christ and a builder in the body of Christ.

He extolled the virtues of the cleric, saying he was an erudite preacher and a quintessential teacher of the Bible.

The governor remarked that history would record Mogekwu kindly for leading the Asaba Diocese for over a decade without blemish and urged him to continue in his service to God and the society even in retirement.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate his lordship, Rt. Rev. Justus Nnaemeka Mogekwu, Bishop of Diocese of Asaba, Anglican Communion as he celebrates his 70th birth anniversary.

“As mandatory in the Anglican Communion, Bishop Mogekwu will bow out of office having clocked the septuagenarian age.

“The retiring Bishop led the Diocese of Asaba for over a decade and grew the diocese to enviable heights.

“He preached the gospel of Christ without fear or favour and was passionate about good governance and security of our State and country.

“As he retires from active service today, it is my prayer that God will continue to bless him and his family with good health, wisdom and longer life to continue in his service to God and humanity,” he stated.

