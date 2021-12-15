Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

NDE committed to the fight against unemployment in Nigeria –Mallam Nuhu-Fikpo

Feature
By Peter
0 3

VICTOR  DURUAMAKU, Owerri

 

The Director  General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has vowed the commitment of the Directorate to fight unemployment in Nigeria to extinction.

He reassured Nigerians of the total  commitment  of the Directorate to the fight against unemployment in the country which he insisted must be worn

Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo gave the reassurance while declaring open a workshop on solar power installation and maintenance organised by the Directorate  in Owerri on Tuesday.

Speaking through  the NDE Coordinator in Imo, Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho, the Director General said that the one-week workshop was aimed at empowering unemployed Nigerians with viable skills capable of taking them away from the labour market.

 According to him, the workshop was in line with  the Federal Government’s efforts to lift Nigerians out of poverty and make them self reliant.

He said that  925 persons would be trained  across the country with  25 coming  from each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

 He thanked the Federal Government for graciously approving the program and providing necessary logistics such as training kits, breakfast and a lunch pack for the trainers.

 He also commended the Directorate’s Department of Special Public Works for bringing in expert trainers from the nation’s capital to facilitate the workshop.

 ” We are grateful to the Federal Government and to staff of our Department of Special Public Works for making this workshop a reality.

 ” Each trainee will receive a training bag containing tools for the training as well as breakfast and lunch to equip them for optimal performance “, he said.

Speaking, NDE’s Director of SPW, Mrs Roseline Olawunmi said that trainees would be helped to acquire a new career in design and installation of solar power panels so as to become employers of labour.

Olawunmi, represented by the Head, Department of SPW in Imo, Mr Ikechukwu Duru urged participants at the workshop to justify the resources expended in organising the program.

One of the trainees, Mr Harrison Uche thanked the NDE for organising the workshop and pledged to put the knowledge he would gather to best use.

 

