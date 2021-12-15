LAWMA holds 2021 Christmas Carol/End of the Year Thanksgiving

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has held its annual Christmas Carol/End of The Year Thanksgiving service to celebrate the goodness of God to the agency in the year 2021.

The event, themed: “Unlimited Praise”, took place at the Authority’s headquarters, Ijora Olopa, with LAWMA’s management and staff, as well as friends and well-wishers, in attendance, including representatives of NIPOST Christian Fellowships.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, thanked God for preserving the agency, in the course of discharging its duties in the year 2021.

He also gave thanks to the Almighty for making the Authority experience this year’s Christmas Carol and End of the Year Thanksgiving in good health, in spite of the challenges encountered in the year.

A guest artiste, Bukola Bekes, led participants at the event, in a rapturous praise and worship session, giving glory to God for a successful and eventful year.

The first Bible reading of the day, taken from the book of Isaiah 9: 6 – 7, was done by the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni; while the second Bible reading, taken from Luke 1:26-31, was done by Mrs. Tawa Oyekanmi, Assistant General Manager¸ Performance Management.

Special prayers led by Mr. Tosin Olaniyan, Head of LAWMA’s ICT Unit, were made for Nigeria¸ Lagos State and LAWMA.

High point of the event was the rendition of hymns and special songs by the Emmanuel Chapel Choir, and choreographic presentation by the chapel’s children.

