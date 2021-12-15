ITF Ikorodu Area Office Celebrates first anniversary, appreciates corporate organizations’ commitment

The Director-General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari, KSM, KSS has commended the Ikorodu Area Office of the agency, for exceeding its one-year target even as it marks its first Interactive forum and first anniversary. The agency also expressed appreciation for corporate organizations in the area that had contributed to its successes over the past one year.

The ITF is the apex manpower training and development organization in Nigeria. It is saddled with the responsibility to provide, promote and encourage the acquisition of skills so as to build a pool of indigenous trained manpower sufficient to meet the need of the public and private sectors of the nation’s economy. The ITF provides direct training, vocational and apprentice training, research and consultancy services, and also administers the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

Speaking during the Area Office’s first interactive forum with stakeholders, held recently at its office in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Sir Ari, who was represented by the Director of Field Services, Mrs. Adesola Taiwo, applauded the great strides of the Ikorodu team under the leadership of the Area Manager, Mrs Bolanle Ajibade.

“Based on the successes recorded so far by the team ably led by the Area Manager, Mrs. Bolanle Ajibade, I can authoritatively say that the creation of Ikorodu area office was never regretted.”

The ITF boss remarked that the year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Industrial Training Fund as the apex manpower development agency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the implication of this is that for the past 50 years, the ITF, with the support of her numerous clients and stakeholders, has been making significant contributions to the nation’s economic development, resulting as you are aware, in many remarkable and ground-breaking accomplishments from which several organisations have benefited.”

He also appealed to organisations who do not pay their training contributions, or who delay in making their payments promptly as required, or those who doctor their records so as to short pay the Fund, to ‘turn a new leaf’.

“I want to encourage corporate organisations to take advantage of the numerous training programmes and consultancy services offered by the Fund to transform and reposition their businesses for peak performance,” he added.

Tagged, ‘ITF Mandate Actualization: The Role of the Organized Private Sector (OPS)’, and presented by Mrs. Mary Oluranti Katugwa, the Interactive Forum is an annual platform that offers ITF stakeholders and partners the opportunity to come together and deliberate on emerging issues and trends in the learning and development industry.

“I am particularly grateful to the Director General/Chief Executive Sir Joseph N. Ari, KSM KSS, for believing in my team and I to pioneer Ikorodu Area Office,” the Area Manager, Mrs Bolanle Ajibade, said.

She also expressed her appreciation to the corporate organisations within the area, which have encouraged the agency by paying their Training Contributions promptly and inviting the agency to implement training programs.

“Thank you for contributing to the Nation’s Human Resource Development.,” she added.

For a better society