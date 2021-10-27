Okowa congratulates Ahmadu Fintiri at 54

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, congratulated his Adamawa counterpart, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, on his 54th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, commended the governor for his sterling accomplishments in Adamawa, and described him as a distinguished administrator and leader even at the grassroots.

He also lauded Fintiri for his patriotic and unrelenting service to his state and the nation, and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom to sustain his good works for the people, especially his infrastructure focus, crystalised in massive urban renewal in parts of the state.

He stated that Fintiri, who is the Chairman of forthcoming National Convention Planning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was a consummate politician whose fidelity and loyalty to the party is infectious.

“Since your emergence as Governor of Adamawa, you have remained irrevocably committed to your administration’s 11-point agenda which centres on security, free education, zero tolerance for corruption and justice for all irrespective of tribe, creed and religion.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother, the Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, as he turns 54 today.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you more years in good health to render more services to the people of Adamawa and the entire nation,” Okowa stated.

For a better society