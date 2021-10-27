CBN alerts public of fake e-Naira Twitter handle Latest News By Peter On Oct 27, 2021 0 9 Share Barely two days after launching its digital currency, the e-Naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted the public of a fake e-Naira twitter handle. Details later… For a better society Continue Reading CBN alerts public of fake e-Naira Twitter handleCENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN)Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily Newse-NairaLatest News 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram