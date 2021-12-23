Okowa condoles Editors over death of ex-Abia commissioner, Bonnie Iwuoha

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) over the passing one of its senior members and former Commissioner for Information in ABIA, Mr Bonnie Iwuoha.

The governor also condoled with the family, the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Abia State Government, and the entire media industry over the sad incident.

Iwuoha, a former National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), reportedly died on Monday evening in Umuahia.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that the late renowned editor was a very resourceful and hardworking journalist, describing his death as “tragic and a painful loss’’ not only to his family but to Abia State and journalism profession in Nigeria.

He said that Iwuoha was a quintessential journalist who until his death was Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

According to the governor, the deceased was a well-respected, hardworking and brilliant journalist who rose through the ranks to become Managing Editor/Head of Editorial Department at Daily Times of Nigeria between 1991 and 1993.

“I received with great sadness, the passing of Mr Bonnie Iwuoha, Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

“His death is not only a loss to his family and the government of Abia State, but also to the media industry where he showed class and finesse in the discharge of his duties.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I extend my condolences to the entire family, the Nigerian Guild of Editors as well as the journalism community in Nigeria on the demise of an astute newsman.

“He will be sorely missed for his services to the media industry, especially for his role as Chairman, Screening and Election Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the 40th Biennial Convention of the Guild held in Kano in May, 2021,” Okowa said and prayed God to give the family the grace to bear the irreparable loss.

