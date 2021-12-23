Champion Newspapers Limited
4th Humanitarian week organised by CEO/ Founder, Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi ;5 days event for our aged, widows in the society held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r...  Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi ,addressing the Guest, Oba Elect  Iju Ogundimu, Ifako Ijaiye,Prince Gbolahan Matthew Ogundimu ,Party Chairman APC, Ifako Ijaiye  LCDA, Deacon Banjo Omole, during the  4th Humanitarian week on ;Good Governance with Equity for all Ages ;The Role of NGOs, Elected Representatives and  Government ; 5days Program Organized by Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation held at Iju in Lagos on 22/12/2021 ...PHOTOS :CHINYEE IKEANYI.
0 44

L-r… Madam Sariu Fasasi  of 101  years , blessing Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi .

L-r… Mama Yemisi Omole , receiving her Gift from Oba Elect  Iju Ogundimu, Ifako Ijaiye,Prince Gbolahan Matthew Ogundimu, Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi , during the End f the year party / Christmas package to the Aged  Vulnerable  Widows in the Society .

L-r …Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi, presenting gift to Mama Adebimpe Rowland .

L-r… Madam Rose Ezekwu welcoming  Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi, at the Venue .

L-r… Mrs Abiodu Igun; Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State Branch ; Engr Monsurah Abimbola Alagbe.

L-r… Publisher Buzz News Funmi Olowosegun; presenting Humanitarian Personality of the year award to Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi.

Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi; (middle)  , during  the 4th Humanitarian week on ;Good Governance with Equity for all Ages ;The Role of NGOs, Elected Representatives and  Government ; 5days Program Organized by Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation held at Iju in Lagos on 22/12/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYEE IKEANYI.

 

 

