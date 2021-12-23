4th Humanitarian week organised by CEO/ Founder, Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi ;5 days event for our aged, widows in the society held in Lagos

L-r… Madam Sariu Fasasi of 101 years , blessing Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi .

L-r… Mama Yemisi Omole , receiving her Gift from Oba Elect Iju Ogundimu, Ifako Ijaiye,Prince Gbolahan Matthew Ogundimu, Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi , during the End f the year party / Christmas package to the Aged Vulnerable Widows in the Society .

L-r …Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi, presenting gift to Mama Adebimpe Rowland .

L-r… Madam Rose Ezekwu welcoming Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi, at the Venue .

L-r… Mrs Abiodu Igun; Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi; Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos State Branch ; Engr Monsurah Abimbola Alagbe.

L-r… Publisher Buzz News Funmi Olowosegun; presenting Humanitarian Personality of the year award to Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi.

Founder/CEO , Touch Of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation Engr Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi; (middle) , during the 4th Humanitarian week on ;Good Governance with Equity for all Ages ;The Role of NGOs, Elected Representatives and Government ; 5days Program Organized by Touch of Love and Lifting Hands Foundation held at Iju in Lagos on 22/12/2021… PHOTOS :CHINYEE IKEANYI.

