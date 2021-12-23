NOSDRA DG and Supervising Minister Visit Ground Zero – Give Kudos to Aiteo for timely remediation efforts.

The Minister of State for environment, Honourable Sharon Ikeazor, has yesterday completed an inspection of the Santa Barbra Well 01 spill site operated by Aiteo Eastern E&P Co. Ltd. accompanied by The Director General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr. Idris Musa and Global Group Aiteo Director/Cordinator, Asset Protection /Security Services and Community Matters, Chief Andrew Oru. She commended the timely response of NOSDRA and the operator, (Aiteo) to prevent further damage to the environment as well as taking the leadership to send palliatives to the impacted communities.

Regulators on ground zero supervising the cleaning of hydrocarbons from the immediately cordoned off area, ascertained that 16,000 free phase oil mixed with water has so far been recovered from the site. Nosdra in collaboration with Aiteo, operator of the NNPC/Aiteo JV have completed plans to execute the remediation phase which will mop up all the remnant crude which managed to escape through the well positioned protection barriers known as booms.

Reacting to a question asked by a journalist on the magnitude of impact she witnessed on her on the spot assessment of ground zero, the Honourable Minister enthused that, ’any environmental impact is always heart wrenching. What I saw on the ground wasn’t as much as what was portrayed in the media. Luckily, Aiteo and NOSDRA responded quickly, so most of what was spilling from that well-head was contained with the booms they had in place. We travelled over the water, I didn’t see that much crude floating, it shows that they’ve been able to recover some, I think 16,000 barrels so far.’’

On What she meant in a previous interview, were she likened the spill site to Hiroshima, the minister retorted,

“Someone misquoted me, we were talking about artisanal refining. I remember clearly what I said that I’ve seen pictures where these artisanal refineries have burned down areas and those pictures I saw looked like Hiroshima. Someone now likened, put it and said it was Aiteo. We have the recordings of that media briefing. What I was likening it to was pictures of artisanal refining areas being burned out – that it must be done in an environmentally friendly manner to decommission them. So, I have come to see for myself, we’re waiting for the result of the JIV, then we would start clean up and remediation measures.”

Ultimately, when asked what could be done to avert a recurrence? Minister Sharon said, “responsibility lies on both the oil companies and host communities to take care of the environment and oil facilities as well as their equipment’s. Like I said, we will wait for the JIV so we know exactly, what the cause of this was. Then we can make a categorical statement that we must all protect the environment. I am happy to see a lot of mangroves that are still thriving in the Niger Delta, and we must keep it that way.”