Oil magnate, Catherine Uju Ifejika’s daughter Brittany, Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, held Traditional Marriage in Lagos

Parents of the Bride, Mr. Emmanuel Ifejika his wife   Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika Pose with the Couple Mr  Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss  Brittany Chinenye Ifejika, during their traditional wedding at Harbor Point in Lagos on 28th November 2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Parents of the Groom, Prof Philip Nwabueze Atanmo (Isimili 1 of Ogidi) & Mrs Kole Atanmo; Mr  Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo; his wife Former Miss  Brittany Chinenye Ifejika; Chairman / CEO of the Dangote Group,  Aliko Dangote; Parents of the Bride Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika & Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

L-r… Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Daisy  Danjuma;  First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Couple Mr.  Chinedu  Atanmo &  Brittany; Minister of Finance Olawale Edun his wife Mrs. Edun; Parents of the bride Mr Emmanuel Ifejika & Catherine.

L-r …Mrs. Ginika Okafor; with Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema.

L-r… Chairman of the Channels Media Group, John Momoh his wife Mrs. Olusola; Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Daisy  Danjuma;  First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Couple Mr  Chinedu  Atanmo &  Brittany; Minister of finance Olawale Edun.

L-r… Mrs. Nikky Ugochukwu; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); Mrs Chinwe iloghalu.

L-r… Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Group/MD CHIKASON Groups ,Engr Favor Chika- Okafor .

L-r… Chief Mike Umeh; Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr  Chidi Anyaegbu;  wife Ngozi.

L-r… Prince Ike Iloghalu his wife  Chinwe; President and Chairman of the Coscharis Group.  Dr Cosmas Maduka.

L-r… President/Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Ken Opara  & Ngozi.

The Couple Mr  Chinedu  Atanmo, his wife   Brittany, cutting their traditional wedding cake,

L-r …Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON)  wife Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited  Mrs Godrey Ogbechie.

L-r…  Oby Okereke; CEO, Dindu Energy Group Chidinma Obi; Chief Executive Officer at Petromerlot LTD, Ngozi Ogbuke and    MD/CEO of World Travel Shop Nig Ltd, Uloma Obi.

L-r… Mike Okaka; founder of Legacy Motors, Okey Ezeibe; Eddy Mgbemenam and  Business Executives/ Politician.Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr.  Chidi Anyaegbu; Nigerian technocrat, businessman, and politician, Timi Alaibe and Chief Mike Umeh.

L-r…Mrs. Ginika Okafor; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema; Chief Osita Madueme;  Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu her husband  Prince Ike Iloghalu and  Mrs Ada Obi.

Nigerian businessman,  real estate magnate, and philanthropist. Sir Olu Okeowo; his wife Lady Adejoke;

Mother of the bride  Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited  Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika ( 4th right front roll) Poses with her  Friends, during the traditional wedding of her daughter   Former Miss  Brittany Chinenye Ifejika,  Mr.  Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, at Harbor Point in Lagos on 28th November 2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

