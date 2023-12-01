Oil magnate, Catherine Uju Ifejika’s daughter Brittany, Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, held Traditional Marriage in Lagos

L-r…Parents of the Groom, Prof Philip Nwabueze Atanmo (Isimili 1 of Ogidi) & Mrs Kole Atanmo; Mr Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo; his wife Former Miss Brittany Chinenye Ifejika; Chairman / CEO of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Parents of the Bride Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika & Mr Emmanuel Ifejika.

L-r… Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Daisy Danjuma; First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Couple Mr. Chinedu Atanmo & Brittany; Minister of Finance Olawale Edun his wife Mrs. Edun; Parents of the bride Mr Emmanuel Ifejika & Catherine.

L-r …Mrs. Ginika Okafor; with Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema.

L-r… Chairman of the Channels Media Group, John Momoh his wife Mrs. Olusola; Former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Daisy Danjuma; First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; the Couple Mr Chinedu Atanmo & Brittany; Minister of finance Olawale Edun.

L-r… Mrs. Nikky Ugochukwu; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); Mrs Chinwe iloghalu.

L-r… Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Group/MD CHIKASON Groups ,Engr Favor Chika- Okafor .

L-r… Chief Mike Umeh; Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu; wife Ngozi.

L-r… Prince Ike Iloghalu his wife Chinwe; President and Chairman of the Coscharis Group. Dr Cosmas Maduka.

L-r… President/Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr. Ken Opara & Ngozi.

The Couple Mr Chinedu Atanmo, his wife Brittany, cutting their traditional wedding cake,

L-r …Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON) wife Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs Godrey Ogbechie.

L-r… Oby Okereke; CEO, Dindu Energy Group Chidinma Obi; Chief Executive Officer at Petromerlot LTD, Ngozi Ogbuke and MD/CEO of World Travel Shop Nig Ltd, Uloma Obi.

L-r… Mike Okaka; founder of Legacy Motors, Okey Ezeibe; Eddy Mgbemenam and Business Executives/ Politician.Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu; Nigerian technocrat, businessman, and politician, Timi Alaibe and Chief Mike Umeh.

L-r…Mrs. Ginika Okafor; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema; Chief Osita Madueme; Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu her husband Prince Ike Iloghalu and Mrs Ada Obi.

Nigerian businessman, real estate magnate, and philanthropist. Sir Olu Okeowo; his wife Lady Adejoke;

Mother of the bride Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika ( 4th right front roll) Poses with her Friends, during the traditional wedding of her daughter Former Miss Brittany Chinenye Ifejika, Mr. Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, at Harbor Point in Lagos on 28th November 2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

